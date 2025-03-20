VF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 13,237 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VF Price Performance
VFC stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.
VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
VF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.25%.
VF Company Profile
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
