Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

