Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



