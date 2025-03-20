Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 277 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

