What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Hecla Mining Q1 Earnings?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

