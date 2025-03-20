Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Ovintiv Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

OVV opened at C$60.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$49.74 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

