HC Wainwright Estimates Nextech3D.AI Q1 Earnings

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nextech3D.AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nextech3D.AI’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 7,225.80% and a negative net margin of 336.36%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Nextech3D.AI has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

