Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of CFG Q1 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after buying an additional 124,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after buying an additional 2,298,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.