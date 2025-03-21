Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$135,100.00 in Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total transaction of C$135,100.00.

AD.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.63. 44,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,804. The firm has a market capitalization of C$893.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$20.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AD.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

