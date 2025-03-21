Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 3,909,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,645,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 126.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.