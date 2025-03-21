Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 1,886,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,304,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

