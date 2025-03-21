CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 136,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

