Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.60. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 21,854 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 2.4 %

About Ensign Energy Services

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.