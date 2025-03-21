Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.60. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 21,854 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
