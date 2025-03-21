Kelli Keough Sells 11,181 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $142,222.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,391.20. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12.

On Monday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 39,978,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,431,023. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

