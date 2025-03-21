MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.27. 239,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.82. MediWound has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MediWound by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MediWound by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MediWound by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

