Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and traded as low as $23.17. Kering shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 1,509,645 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

