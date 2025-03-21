Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and traded as low as $23.17. Kering shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 1,509,645 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kering
Kering Stock Performance
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.