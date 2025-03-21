Geoffrey C. Stanford Sells 6,336 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 6,336 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,135. This trade represents a 18.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 7.0 %

KLXE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 312,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,993. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 82.4% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

