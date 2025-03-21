John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as high as $23.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 33,950 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
