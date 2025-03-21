John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as high as $23.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 33,950 shares traded.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

