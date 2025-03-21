Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 539.71 ($6.97) and traded as high as GBX 543.38 ($7.02). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 539 ($6.96), with a volume of 253,108 shares.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £751.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

