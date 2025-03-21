CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.65. CreditRiskMonitor.com shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

