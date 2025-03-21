Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $226.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.