WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $65.26 and last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 57647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

