Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Posts Earnings Results

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Henry Boot Stock Down 2.4 %

BOOT traded down GBX 5.02 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 206.98 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,745. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.15). The company has a market capitalization of £278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.22.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is currently 83.25%.

Insider Activity

About Henry Boot

In related news, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.64), for a total value of £9,876.90 ($12,716.49). Company insiders own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.