Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.08 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

