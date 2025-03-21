iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Reduced by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

