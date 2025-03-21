Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Sells 104 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.03 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

