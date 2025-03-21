Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

MRNA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,749,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $4,486,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $18,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.