Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE PBH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,040. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.