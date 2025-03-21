SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 380,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPMO stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.