Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$1.80 to C$1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$73.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.42.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$52.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.12. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.82 and a 12 month high of C$73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total transaction of C$252,490.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total value of C$866,868.75. Insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock worth $3,801,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.