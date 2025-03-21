Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at UBS Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.18.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
