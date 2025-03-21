Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,822,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market cap of C$12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.