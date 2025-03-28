CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Issues Earnings Results

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT Private Equity Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 59.97%.

Shares of CTPE stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 465.23 ($6.02). 56,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,417. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($5.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 531.42 ($6.88). The stock has a market cap of £333.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 484.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $7.01. This represents a yield of 3.55%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 372.61%.

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

