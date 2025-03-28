Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra traded as low as $117.77 and last traded at $118.94. 2,290,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,487,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.31.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

