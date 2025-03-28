Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

