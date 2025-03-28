BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $81.38.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
