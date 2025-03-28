BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $81.38.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

