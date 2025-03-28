Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,555,200 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 2,314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.2 days.

Becle Price Performance

BCCLF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. Becle has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan’s, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

