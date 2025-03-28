Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,555,200 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 2,314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.2 days.
Becle Price Performance
BCCLF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. Becle has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Becle
