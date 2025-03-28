denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires Shares of 2,004 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 110.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,425,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $349.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.15 and a 200 day moving average of $314.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $649.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

