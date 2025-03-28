Robinson (LON:RBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Robinson had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Robinson Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of RBN traded up GBX 4.95 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 124.95 ($1.62). The company had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692. Robinson has a 1-year low of GBX 93.10 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.68). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.51. The stock has a market cap of £20.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Robinson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.81%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

