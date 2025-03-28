21,201 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

