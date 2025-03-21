Tejraj S. Hada Buys 7,000 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $163,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,363.34. This trade represents a 80.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

