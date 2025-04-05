Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,242 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last three months. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 8.9 %

KMI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

