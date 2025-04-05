23,700 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,975,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

