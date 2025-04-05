Katamaran Capital LLP Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.35 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

