Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Gregory A. Sandfort Buys 10,974 Shares

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

