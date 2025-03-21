Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,685,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,403,000 after buying an additional 1,044,022 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after buying an additional 1,043,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,822,000 after buying an additional 410,850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

