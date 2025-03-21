Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

