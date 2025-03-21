Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Netflix by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after buying an additional 276,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $950.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $956.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

