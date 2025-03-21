Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

