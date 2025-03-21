iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.6 %

APH stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

